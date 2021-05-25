Dr. Miguel Diaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguel Diaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Miguel Diaz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.
Locations
Steward MDM Cardiology Center Palmetto7100 W 20th Ave Ste 205, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 239-6328
Steward Multispecialty Associates Coral Gables2601 SW 37th Ave Ste 901, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 239-6327
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Miguel Diaz, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013118322
Education & Certifications
- Um/jackson Memorial Hospital
- Um/jackson Memorial Hospital
- Um/jackson Memorial Hospital
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz has seen patients for Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Diaz speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.