Overview

Dr. Miguel Diaz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Diaz works at Steward MDM Cardiology Center Palmetto in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.