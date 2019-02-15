Dr. Miguel Delgado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delgado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguel Delgado, MD
Overview
Dr. Miguel Delgado, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MarinHealth Medical Center and Novato Community Hospital.
Dr. Delgado works at
Locations
-
1
Miguel Delgado, M.D.450 Sutter St Rm 2433, San Francisco, CA 94108 Directions (415) 989-2221Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Novato Office165 Rowland Way Ste 300, Novato, CA 94945 Directions (415) 898-4161Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MarinHealth Medical Center
- Novato Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Delgado?
Dr. Delgado did a superb job of performing a breast reduction and nipple graft surgery for my case of gynecomastia. Dr. Delgado left no doubt in my mind that he was exactly the medical professional I needed for my situation. I highly recommend him to any man who wants to be confident they are in the hands of a very skilled physician who specializes in breast surgeries for men.
About Dr. Miguel Delgado, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376578591
Education & Certifications
- Nassau County Med Center
- University of Washington
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- City College of New York
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delgado has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delgado accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delgado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delgado works at
Dr. Delgado speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Delgado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delgado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delgado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delgado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.