Dr. Miguel Deleon, MD
Dr. Miguel Deleon, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of the Philippines|University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Cardiovascular Assoc of the Delaware Valley PA570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste B1, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 428-7700
Dr DeLeon is a well skilled surgeon,, also has the staff and bed side manor to go with it .... i suffered for 8 years and when i met him i felt calm i new he was the surgeon for me and now i have a pain free life.... THANK YOU SO MUCH
- Lahey Clin Med Ctr|Lahey Clinic Burlington
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Philippine Genl Hosp|Philippine Genl Hospital
- University of the Philippines|University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Dr. Deleon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deleon has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deleon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Deleon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deleon.
