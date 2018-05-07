Dr. Miguel Delage, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguel Delage, DPM
Overview
Dr. Miguel Delage, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Delage works at
Locations
Miguel A Delage Dpm PA8900 SW 24th St Ste 206, Miami, FL 33165 Directions (305) 693-5817
Miguel A Delage DPM777 E 25th St Ste 208, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (305) 693-5817
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Delage listens to my concerns and explains the options available to treat the diagnosis. His assistant is attentive and helpful getting referrals.
About Dr. Miguel Delage, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1053320135
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delage has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delage accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delage works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Delage. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delage.
