Overview

Dr. Miguel Del Mazo, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Del Mazo works at Center for Surgical Weight Management at Gwinnett Medical Center in Duluth, GA with other offices in Gainesville, GA and Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.