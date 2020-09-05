Dr. Miguel Del Mazo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Del Mazo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguel Del Mazo, MD
Dr. Miguel Del Mazo, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Center for Surgical Weight Management at Gwinnett Medical Center3215 McClure Bridge Rd, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (678) 312-6200
Gainesville Location725 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 534-0110
Lawrenceville Campus631 Professional Dr Ste 170, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 312-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
How was your appointment with Dr. Del Mazo?
Hi! Before making a decision to do this surgery I went and saw 2 other dr.s and Dr. Del mazo, won Me over He had great interpersonal relationship skills and was very knowledgeable and made the process smooth... and the kicker after the surgery he brought me a bear and said bear...ri..atrics.. (get it) no dr has ever done that that was so kind.. also brought back my confidence??
- Bariatric Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Miami Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Emory University
- Johns Hopkins Hosp Johns Hopkins University
- General Surgery
