Dr. Miguel De La Garza, MD
Overview
Dr. Miguel De La Garza, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Locations
Comprehensive Pain Management Partners12780 Race Track Rd Ste 425, Tampa, FL 33626 Directions (813) 262-1117
Florida Pain and Rehabilitation Center1910 SW 18th Ct Ste 200, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 629-7011
Comprehensive Spine & Sport Injury Rehab LLC14028 5th St Ste A, Dade City, FL 33525 Directions (352) 567-2700
Comprehensive Pain Management Partners Llp5413 George St, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Directions (727) 846-7618
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor de la Garza is great! He spends all the time I need to answer my questions and give me good advice, correct medicines, and the office help is wonderful.
About Dr. Miguel De La Garza, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669437869
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De La Garza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De La Garza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De La Garza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De La Garza speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Garza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Garza.
