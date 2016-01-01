Overview

Dr. Miguel Cervantes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ventura County Medical Center.



Dr. Cervantes works at Las Islas Family Medical Group in Oxnard, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.