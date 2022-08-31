Overview

Dr. Miguel Castro, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre Y Maestra and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Castro works at Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

