Dr. Miguel Castro, MD

Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Miguel Castro, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre Y Maestra and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Castro works at Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
    3501 Johnson St # 3TD, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 890-4835
  2. 2
    Memorial Division of Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
    603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 260, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5381
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 31, 2022
He really care about his patients. He listen and takes his time to each patient.
Aida — Aug 31, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Miguel Castro, MD
About Dr. Miguel Castro, MD

  • Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
  • 10 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1609297761
Education & Certifications

  • Houston Methodist Hospital - Houston|Houston Methodist Hospital Houston
  • Cleveland Clinic Florida
  • Cleveland Clinic Florida
  • Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre Y Maestra
Hospital Affiliations

  • Memorial Hospital Miramar
  • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Miguel Castro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Castro has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Castro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Castro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castro.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

