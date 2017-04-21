See All Pediatric Urologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Miguel Castellan, MD

Pediatric Urology
4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Miguel Castellan, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Miami Children's Hospital

Dr. Castellan works at Children's Urology Associates in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Children's Urology Associates
    3200 SW 60th Ct Ste 104, Miami, FL 33155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 504-6782

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital
  • Nicklaus Children's Hospital
  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Complex Penile Surgery Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Kidney Surgery Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Male Epispadias Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Pyeloplasty Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Surgery, Robotic Assisted Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Testicular Implants Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopic Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urostomy Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 21, 2017
    We had a great experience with Dr.Castellán.He and his team are excellent,very professional,they explain to the parents all details from the beginning,from an ultrasound to the robotic surgery your kid is going to have. Dr.Castellán answers all questions parents are worried about it.During the surgery they call you every 1hour to keep you informed of how everything is going. We are very grateful of all of them, our son is going very well,his recovering was very fast. Mom of patient Ray Fernandez
    Xum Fano Machín in Miami, FL — Apr 21, 2017
    About Dr. Miguel Castellan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013127471
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Miami Children's Hospital
    Residency
    • University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
    Internship
    • Jackson Medical Center/Univ of Miami|University of Miami Hospitals and Clinics
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Urology and Urology
