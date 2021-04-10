Dr. Miguel Burch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguel Burch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Miguel Burch, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Burch works at
Locations
-
1
Cedars-sinai Medical Center8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-3799Wednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
- 2 8635 W 3rd St Ste 650W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 967-1884
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burch?
I was not Dr. Burch patient. My brother had stomach cancer and before he become his patient another surgeon rejected him as it is too late for any operation. He accepted him and using non-invasive surgery operated him. I have many doctors and surgeons in my family that did not expect him to live more than couple of years. So far he is on his six years and going strong. I was with brother in the hospital until he was released. Dr. Burch besides being an outstanding doctor he is an honest and great human being. He saved my brother for me and his family. Anything I say will not define fully his humanity and expertise.
About Dr. Miguel Burch, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1215915707
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- Boston Med Center
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burch works at
Dr. Burch has seen patients for Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, Constipation and Acid Reflux Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Burch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.