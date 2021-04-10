Overview

Dr. Miguel Burch, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Burch works at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, Constipation and Acid Reflux Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.