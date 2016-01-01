Dr. Miguel Benavides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benavides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Cardiologists
- FL
- Miami
- Dr. Miguel Benavides, MD
Dr. Miguel Benavides, MD
Overview
Dr. Miguel Benavides, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Benavides works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mas. Medical Group Inc.3181 Coral Way Fl 5, Miami, FL 33145 Directions (305) 858-3494
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Coronary Angiogram
- View other providers who treat Nuclear Stress Testing
- View other providers who treat Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmia Screening
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
- View other providers who treat Cardiovascular Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Cholesterol Screening
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Echocardiography
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat HeartAware Online Risk Screening
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
- View other providers who treat Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
- View other providers who treat Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
- View other providers who treat TCD Bubble Test
- View other providers who treat Tilt Table Testing
- View other providers who treat Treadmill Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Angina
- View other providers who treat Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Atrial Flutter
- View other providers who treat Atrial Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Cardiomegaly
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
- View other providers who treat Cardioversion, Elective
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Defects
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Murmur
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Heartburn
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Pericarditis
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sick Sinus Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Benavides?
About Dr. Miguel Benavides, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1861770992
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benavides accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benavides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benavides works at
Dr. Benavides has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benavides.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benavides, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benavides appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.