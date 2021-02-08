See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Seminole, FL
Dr. Miguel Attias, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Miguel Attias, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Miguel Attias, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Seminole, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Attias works at Ohmedica Joint and Spine Specialists in Seminole, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    D
    10875 Park Blvd Ste C, Seminole, FL 33772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 631-7846

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Attias?

    Feb 08, 2021
    So glad to have found Dr. Attias again after the closing of the last facility he was at. Have seen other Drs. For my back issues without successful relief from debilitating back pain. Dr. Attias is caring Dr. and has been able to bring my pain issues under control via nerve ablations. So glad to have reconnected with him after going through a year of dealing with nonstop back pain.
    G. Berutti — Feb 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Miguel Attias, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Miguel Attias, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Attias to family and friends

    Dr. Attias' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Attias

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Miguel Attias, MD.

    About Dr. Miguel Attias, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639342785
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Miguel Attias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Attias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Attias has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Attias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Attias works at Ohmedica Joint and Spine Specialists in Seminole, FL. View the full address on Dr. Attias’s profile.

    Dr. Attias has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Attias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Attias. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Attias.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Attias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Attias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Miguel Attias, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.