Dr. Miguel Arenas, MD
Dr. Miguel Arenas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Northern Cochise Community Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Miguel A. Arenas M.d. PC7445 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ 85715 Directions (520) 722-0744
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Cochise Community Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I love Dr. Arenas and his staff. I had two endoscopic procedures and all was smooth. Good follow up . Professional and highly recommend. Sandra Voorhis
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
Dr. Arenas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arenas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arenas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arenas has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arenas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Arenas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arenas.
