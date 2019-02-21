Overview

Dr. Miguel Arenas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Northern Cochise Community Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Arenas works at Mesquite Gastroenterology and Surgery Center in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.