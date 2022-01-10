Dr. Miguel Araneo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Araneo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguel Araneo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Miguel Araneo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.
Locations
Hematology Oncology Associates2300 S Congress Ave Ste 103, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 732-2440Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I rarely leave a review for anyone but Dr. Araneo saved my life. I had marginally resectionable stage III pancreatic cancer. Normally that would be a death sentence. Dr. Araneo, with his chemo expertise, was able to reduce the size of my tumor so that it could be surgically removed. As a result, I have been cancer free for over two years. Both Dr. Araneo and his staff are compassionate, friendly, helpful and knowledgeable. They deserve my eternal gratitude.
About Dr. Miguel Araneo, MD
- Hematology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
- Ohio Valley Medical Center
- Ohio Valley Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
