Dr. Miguel Antelo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Miguel Antelo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela Caracas and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital, Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Antelo works at
Locations
Lahey Institute of Urology at Nashua17 Riverside St Ste 201, Nashua, NH 03062 Directions (603) 594-0800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
- Southern New Hampshire Medical Center
- St. Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
great Doctor,explained everything so well.solved my prostrate issues
About Dr. Miguel Antelo, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English, French and Portuguese
- 1720069545
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Central De Venezuela Caracas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Antelo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antelo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Antelo has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Antelo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Antelo speaks French and Portuguese.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Antelo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antelo.
