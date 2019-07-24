See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Mignonne Mary, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mignonne Mary, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mignonne Mary, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans.

Dr. Mary works at The Remedy Room in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Remedy Room
    1224 Saint Charles Ave # 1-C, New Orleans, LA 70130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 301-1670
    Monday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Testicular Dysfunction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Mary?

Jul 24, 2019
I went to Dr. Mary, completely defeated, symptoms of heavy metal poisoning including chronic fatigue, sleeplessness, IBS, severe brain fog & 40lbs overweight. I had been this way for 5 years. She was the first doctor that took me seriously and was very knowledgeable about root causes. It's been two years and I am my old self again. So thankful that I found her!!
Cissy Higgins — Jul 24, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Mignonne Mary, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mignonne Mary, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mary to family and friends

Dr. Mary's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Mary

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mignonne Mary, MD.

About Dr. Mignonne Mary, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1770611576
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mignonne Mary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mary has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mary.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Mignonne Mary, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.