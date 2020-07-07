Overview

Dr. Mignon Makos, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, Saint Luke's South Hospital and Western Missouri Medical Center.



Dr. Makos works at Saint Luke's Neurology in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.