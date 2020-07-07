Dr. Mignon Makos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mignon Makos, MD
Overview
Dr. Mignon Makos, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, Saint Luke's South Hospital and Western Missouri Medical Center.
Dr. Makos works at
Locations
Saint Luke's Neurology-East110 NE Saint Lukes Blvd Ste 120, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 960-7680
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
- Western Missouri Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Makos treated me before relocating. She was very attentive, caring and relentless in my diagnosis. I appreciated her knowledge, as well as her straight-forward and kind bedside manner. I was sorry to see her go....she is an amazing doctor.
About Dr. Mignon Makos, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1043203748
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Makos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Makos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Makos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Makos has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Makos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Makos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Makos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Makos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.