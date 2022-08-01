Dr. Migdalia Cortina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cortina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Migdalia Cortina, MD
Overview
Dr. Migdalia Cortina, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from The Chicago Medical School.
Dr. Cortina works at
Locations
AMITA Health Medical Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Chicago7447 W Talcott Ave, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 631-5767
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is by far the best ob/gyn I've ever had (I've had 8-10 different ob/gyns over the years) . She didn't rush my appointment and she made sure all of my questions were answered before she left the room. I was concerned about some of my test results and she even called me after hours to ease my worries. I highly recommend Dr. Cortina!! The rest of her staff is also very kind.
About Dr. Migdalia Cortina, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306090089
Education & Certifications
- The Chicago Medical School
Dr. Cortina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cortina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cortina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cortina has seen patients for Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cortina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cortina speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cortina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cortina.
