Overview

Dr. Migdalia Cortina, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from The Chicago Medical School.



Dr. Cortina works at AMITA Health Medical Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Chicago in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.