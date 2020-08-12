Dr. O'Brien has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miechelle O'Brien, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Miechelle O'Brien, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ridgefield, CT. They completed their fellowship with New York Medical College
Dr. O'Brien works at
Locations
-
1
Health Specialists - Endocrine and Diabetes Center21 South St, Ridgefield, CT 06877 Directions (203) 739-7038
-
2
Western Connecticut Medical Group Gastroenterology111 Osborne St, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-7038
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Brien?
Dr. O'Brien is a wonderful doctor. She's very intelligent but down to earth and easy to talk to. She not only has extensive knowledge of GI diseases but also is very knowledgeable of nutrition and dietary management of diseases. After being sick for months and going to the ER twice she was the one to figure out my diagnosis. She ran a battery of tests until she found out what was wrong with me. My illness isn't curable but it's treatable with medications and diet. I'm so glad I've done as well as I have under her care. I think she's the best! She's the one doctor I don't stress over seeing because she's so kind and focused on getting you well again.
About Dr. Miechelle O'Brien, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1356582571
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- St. Mary's College, Notre Dame, In
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Brien accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Brien works at
Dr. O'Brien has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Brien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Brien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Brien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Brien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Brien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.