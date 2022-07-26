Overview

Dr. Mieasha Barksdale, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Decatur County Memorial Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Barksdale works at Goodman Campbell Brain And Spine in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.