See All Podiatric Surgeons in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Mieasha Barksdale, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Mieasha Barksdale, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mieasha Barksdale, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Decatur County Memorial Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Barksdale works at Goodman Campbell Brain And Spine in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatric Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mark Lazar, DPM
Dr. Mark Lazar, DPM
8 (8)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Cathy Coker, DPM
    1801 Senate Blvd Ste 610, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 924-4797
  2. 2
    Podiatry Associates of Indiana Foot & Ankle Institute
    1633 N Capitol Ave Ste 536, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 924-4797
  3. 3
    Podiatry Associates of Indiana Foot & Ankle Institute
    8615 Us 31 S, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 888-0560

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Decatur County Memorial Hospital
  • IU Health Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Barksdale?

    Jul 26, 2022
    She cares about her patience and just wonderful to talk to.. And she cares
    Deitra Reed — Jul 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mieasha Barksdale, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mieasha Barksdale, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Barksdale to family and friends

    Dr. Barksdale's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Barksdale

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mieasha Barksdale, DPM.

    About Dr. Mieasha Barksdale, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740547769
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Grant Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Bowling Green State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mieasha Barksdale, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barksdale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barksdale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barksdale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barksdale works at Goodman Campbell Brain And Spine in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Barksdale’s profile.

    Dr. Barksdale has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barksdale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Barksdale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barksdale.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barksdale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barksdale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mieasha Barksdale, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.