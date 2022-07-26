Dr. Mieasha Barksdale, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barksdale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mieasha Barksdale, DPM
Overview
Dr. Mieasha Barksdale, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Decatur County Memorial Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Barksdale works at
Locations
-
1
Cathy Coker, DPM1801 Senate Blvd Ste 610, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 924-4797
-
2
Podiatry Associates of Indiana Foot & Ankle Institute1633 N Capitol Ave Ste 536, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 924-4797
-
3
Podiatry Associates of Indiana Foot & Ankle Institute8615 Us 31 S, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 888-0560
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur County Memorial Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barksdale?
She cares about her patience and just wonderful to talk to.. And she cares
About Dr. Mieasha Barksdale, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1740547769
Education & Certifications
- Grant Medical Center
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Bowling Green State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barksdale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barksdale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barksdale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barksdale works at
Dr. Barksdale has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barksdale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Barksdale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barksdale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barksdale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barksdale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.