Overview

Dr. Mie Han, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County.



Dr. Han works at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Arthritis of the Elbow and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.