Dr. Micol Schulder-Katz, MD
Dr. Micol Schulder-Katz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ.
Endocrinology947 Linwood Ave Ste 1W, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 444-5552
- Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
She treated this old lady with respect and was very informative. She spends time with a patient, asks the right questions, and I am really happy that I found her.
Dr. Schulder-Katz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schulder-Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schulder-Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulder-Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulder-Katz.
