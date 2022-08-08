Overview

Dr. Micky Mishra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UTKAL UNIVERSITY / S.C.B. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Mishra works at Atlanta Plastic Surgery in Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.