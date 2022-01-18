Overview

Dr. Micky Chun, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Floral Park, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Chun works at NASSAU QUEENS PHYSICAL MEDICINE in Floral Park, NY with other offices in Freeport, NY, Bellmore, NY and Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Nephrotic Syndrome and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.