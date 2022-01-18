Dr. Micky Chun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Micky Chun, MD
Dr. Micky Chun, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Floral Park, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Nassau Queens Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Services1 Cisney Ave, Floral Park, NY 11001 Directions (516) 437-0789
Huntington Artificial Kidney Center-freeport351 S Main St, Freeport, NY 11520 Directions (301) 441-3050
St Francis Medical Group250 PETTIT AVE, Bellmore, NY 11710 Directions (516) 764-7070
PRINE Health242 Merrick Rd Ste 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 764-7070Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Mercy Medical Center
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Pleasant, very knowledgeable.
- Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1306821434
- Rush Presby St Luke's Med Ctr
- Rush Presby St Luke's Med Ctr
- New York Medical College
- Nephrology
