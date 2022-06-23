Dr. Mickey Syrquin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syrquin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mickey Syrquin, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mickey Syrquin, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fargo, ND. They graduated from Univ Of Health Sci-Osteo and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)3000 32nd Ave S # 55, Fargo, ND 58103 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Syrquin?
Excellent doctor and surgeon. Short, sweet and to the point. Surgery was successful and my pain was gone. Incision looked wonderful. I would recommend Dr. Syrquin to anyone needing a cervical surgery. Great surgery experience!
About Dr. Mickey Syrquin, DO
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1346330214
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Univ Of Health Sci-Osteo
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Syrquin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syrquin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Syrquin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Syrquin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Syrquin has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Syrquin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Syrquin speaks Spanish.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Syrquin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syrquin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Syrquin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Syrquin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.