Dr. Mickey Smith, MD

Endovascular Neurosurgery
Accepting new patients
Dr. Mickey Smith, MD is an Endovascular Neurosurgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.

Dr. Smith works at Houston Methodist Department of Neurosurgery in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Office Building 2
    17189 Interstate 45 S Ste 675, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 270-3905
  2. 2
    Willowbrook Cardiovascular Associates
    13300 Hargrave Rd Ste 500, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 737-2932

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aneurysm
Brain Surgery
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Aneurysm
Brain Surgery
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis

Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Mickey Smith, MD

    Specialties
    • Endovascular Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1821434713
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital

