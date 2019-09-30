See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Columbia, SC
Sports Medicine
3.9 (39)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mickey Plymale, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They completed their fellowship with Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center

Dr. Plymale works at PALMETTO HEALTH RICHLAND-ORTHOPEDIC SURGERY, Columbia, SC in Columbia, SC with other offices in Lexington, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    PALMETTO HEALTH RICHLAND-ORTHOPEDIC SURGERY, Columbia, SC
    100 Palmetto Health Pkwy Ste 320, Columbia, SC 29212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 296-9340
  2. 2
    Palmetto Health Orthopedics
    14 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 200, Columbia, SC 29203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 296-9340
  3. 3
    Palmetto Health-USC Orthopedic Center
    104 Saluda Pointe Dr Ste 110, Lexington, SC 29072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 296-9340

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
  • Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
  • Prisma Health Richland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wrist Sprain or Strain
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Fracture
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Sep 30, 2019
    Incredible Dr, did surgery on my son who broke his tibia and fibulae playing soccer. Kind, knowledgeable, professional & approachable. Excellent follow up.
    Claudia Player — Sep 30, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mickey Plymale, MD
    About Dr. Mickey Plymale, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1972809192
    Education & Certifications

    • Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center
    • Montefior Med Ctr Albert Einstein Coll Med
    • Marshall University
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mickey Plymale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plymale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Plymale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Plymale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Plymale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plymale.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plymale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plymale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

