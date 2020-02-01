See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Ocoee, FL
Dr. Mickey Liao, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mickey Liao, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Ocoee, FL. 

Dr. Liao works at Orlando Health Cancer Institute in Ocoee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orlando Health Central Oncology Pharmacy
    9900 W Colonial Dr, Ocoee, FL 34761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 648-3800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
  • Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
  • Orlando Health-health Central Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Vitamin B Deficiency
Bleeding Disorders
Leukocytosis
Myeloma
Pancytopenia
Purpura
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Back Pain
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Cellulitis
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Pain
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Erythropoietin Test
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Geriatric Assessment
Headache
Heart Disease
Hypercoagulable State
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Immunization Administration
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Proteinuria
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thrombocytosis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Vaccination
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Celiac Disease
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Neck Pain
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Excessive Sweating
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Heart Palpitations
Hemophilia
Hemorrhoids
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Itchy Skin
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Lymphocytosis
Malnutrition
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Perimenopause
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polymyositis
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoidosis
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Thalassemia
Thyroid Goiter
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Compression
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
von Willebrand Disease
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mickey Liao, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528211729
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine and Hematology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mickey Liao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liao works at Orlando Health Cancer Institute in Ocoee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Liao’s profile.

    Dr. Liao has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Liao. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

