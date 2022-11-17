Overview

Dr. Mickey Cho, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Central Baptist Hospital and Resolute Health Hospital.



Dr. Cho works at TSAOG Orthopaedics in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Schertz, TX and New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.