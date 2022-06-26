Dr. Mick Meiselman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meiselman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mick Meiselman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mick Meiselman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.
Central Coast Gastroenterology- San Luis Obispo1551 Bishop St Ste 230, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
My appointment with Dr. Meiselman was hands-down the most helpful interaction I've ever had with a medical professional. He had performed a colonoscopy on me several years before I developed some very painful GI symptoms. When we met to discuss my current situation, he was on time, he had carefully reviewed his notes from the earlier colonoscopy, and he listened carefully to the story of my current symptoms. I went to the appointment expecting to have him request expensive testing (such as MRI) and possibly surgery--he told me I needed neither and that my condition could be treated with peppermint gel capsules. His diagnosis was right on, and since following his recommendations I have been symptom-free!
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Male
- University Of California San Francisco|University Of California-San Francisco
- Cedars Sinai/UCLA|Cedars-Sinai/UCLA
- Cedar-Sinai Med Ctr/UCLA
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
- Arroyo Grande Community Hospital
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
- Twin Cities Community Hospital
Dr. Meiselman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Meiselman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Meiselman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meiselman has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meiselman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Meiselman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meiselman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meiselman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meiselman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.