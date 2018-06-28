Overview

Dr. Mick Abae, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.



Dr. Abae works at Envita Fertility Center in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Wellington, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.