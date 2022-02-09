Dr. Michon Morita, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michon Morita, MD
Overview
Dr. Michon Morita, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Pituitary Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1380 Lusitana St Ste 712, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 529-0508
-
2
Island Orthopaedics LLC550 S Beretania St Ste 503, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 691-2727
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I hope you don't ever need neurosurgery. But if you do Dr. Morita is the best! He stays up-to-date with new techniques and goes to off-island conferences to hone his knowledge and skills. He was able to get me into the Gamma Knife Center of the Pacific right away and works with specialists all around the nation. He stays on top of current research on proton beam therapy and other tumor treatment therapies so he will find the best treatment solution for your condition. He is able to put you at ease even when dealing with a serious condition. I've seen him for over a decade and would not be alive today without his wise intervention and experience. If you're there; know that you are in good hands!
About Dr. Michon Morita, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1083644975
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
