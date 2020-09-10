Overview

Dr. Michol Stanzione, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southern Pines, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan U, School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.



Dr. Stanzione works at Neese Clinic in Southern Pines, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.