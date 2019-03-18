Dr. Michio Hirano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michio Hirano, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michio Hirano, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Dr. Hirano is extremely well versed in treating patients with rare diseases. He is dedicated and very easily approachable. I would highly recommend him to others seeking excellent & dedicated medical care.
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1508873969
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Colum Presby Med Center
- Jacobi Medical center
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Neurology
