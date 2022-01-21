See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Bernardino, CA
Dr. Michio Abe, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Michio Abe, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michio Abe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Community Hospital Of San Bernardino, Loma Linda University Medical Center, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and St. Bernardine Medical Center.

Dr. Abe works at Inland Empire Medical Group in San Bernardino, CA with other offices in Victorville, CA and North Hollywood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Inland Empire Medical Group
    1655 N Mount Vernon Ave, San Bernardino, CA 92411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 586-6260
  2. 2
    Heritage Victor Valley Medical Group
    12408 Hesperia Rd Ste 2, Victorville, CA 92395 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 553-7000
  3. 3
    Homa Inc
    6428 Coldwater Canyon Ave, North Hollywood, CA 91606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 308-6440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
  • Community Hospital Of San Bernardino
  • Loma Linda University Medical Center
  • Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
  • St. Bernardine Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Abnormal Heart Beat
Abscess
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Abnormal Heart Beat
Abscess

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Heart Beat Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Acute Insomnia Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Alanine Transaminase Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ascites Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ascites
Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Aspiration Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Asterixis (Flapping Tremor) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Block Chevron Icon
Benzodiazepine Abuse Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Recurrent Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Connective Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Coronary Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Cytomegalovirus Infection Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Drug-Induced Insomnia Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Endogenous Insomnia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Myalgia Syndrome Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Asthma Chevron Icon
Epstein-Barr Virus Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fasciculations Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Gouty Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Helicobacter Pylori Gastrointestinal Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Hepatic Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
High Triglycerides Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Insomnia With Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Iron Overload Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Issues Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis, Type 2 Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Numbness
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Opioid Toxicity Chevron Icon
Osler-Rendu-Weber Syndrome 2 Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Primary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Psycho-Reactive Insomnia Chevron Icon
Psychophysiological Insomnia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Seasonal Affective Disorder Chevron Icon
Secondary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Systolic Ejection Murmur Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Abe?

    Jan 21, 2022
    He is very meticulous and listens to what we say. Also explains the benefits of the medicines he prescribes and how to follow his instructions for better results
    Yester ypusefian — Jan 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michio Abe, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michio Abe, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Abe to family and friends

    Dr. Abe's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Abe

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michio Abe, MD.

    About Dr. Michio Abe, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285669671
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michio Abe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abe speaks Japanese and Spanish.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Abe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michio Abe, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.