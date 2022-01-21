Dr. Michio Abe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michio Abe, MD
Dr. Michio Abe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Community Hospital Of San Bernardino, Loma Linda University Medical Center, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Dr. Abe works at
Inland Empire Medical Group1655 N Mount Vernon Ave, San Bernardino, CA 92411 Directions (909) 586-6260
Heritage Victor Valley Medical Group12408 Hesperia Rd Ste 2, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (760) 553-7000
Homa Inc6428 Coldwater Canyon Ave, North Hollywood, CA 91606 Directions (818) 308-6440
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
- Community Hospital Of San Bernardino
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Abe?
He is very meticulous and listens to what we say. Also explains the benefits of the medicines he prescribes and how to follow his instructions for better results
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Japanese and Spanish
- 1285669671
- Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
- Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Abe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abe accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abe works at
Dr. Abe speaks Japanese and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Abe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.