Dr. Bruno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michiko Bruno, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michiko Bruno, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Honolulu, HI.
Dr. Bruno works at
Locations
Michiko Kimura Bruno1380 Lusitana St Ste 705, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 537-9105
Island Orthopaedics LLC550 S Beretania St Ste 503, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 691-5124
Queens Medical Center1301 Punchbowl St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 691-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She always performs tests and go over to my history. After I saw another Neurologist for almost one year, I finally found the correct treatment. She's very understandable to my concerns. She makes me understand that what I called my Essential Tremors a "problem" it was a condition. In her first visit she was clear saying "do not fight your condition" it can improve with medication but not cured. She made my condition improved and what I thought it was the end of my life with therapies I've been learning to go back to myself. I'm aware I'm not 100% cure but I can live the way I'm now.
About Dr. Michiko Bruno, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1073618377
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruno works at
Dr. Bruno has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Alzheimer's Disease and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruno on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.