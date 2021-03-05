Dr. Michiel Bove, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michiel Bove, MD
Overview
Dr. Michiel Bove, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center / Presbyterian

Locations
Northwestern Medicine Department of Otolaryngology675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-200, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8182
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was to referred by another doctor in Rockford Il to Dr . Bove, I found him to be very warm, patient, and he explained everything in great detail, I did not know that my vocal chord was paralyzed until I saw him I was referred for speech therapy therapy which helped a lot, then a year later I started having breathing problems which then he performed surgery shaving down my vocal chord to open my air way without me having to have a trach. I think that he is an amazing doctor and the best that there can be. I am pleased and thankful to God I met him.
About Dr. Michiel Bove, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Dutch
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center / Presbyterian
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bove has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bove accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bove has seen patients for Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Cough and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bove on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bove speaks Dutch.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bove. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bove.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bove, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bove appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.