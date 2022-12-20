Overview

Dr. Michelle Zimmerman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Zimmerman works at COPC Family Medicine North in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.