Dr. Michelle Zimmer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Zimmer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cincinnati Childrens Hospital Medical Center - Burnet Campus.
Dr. Zimmer works at
Locations
Tri-State Developmental Pediatrics2753 Observatory Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208 Directions (513) 275-6630Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cincinnati Childrens Hospital Medical Center - Burnet Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience. Would recommend to all new parents and parents of kids with special needs.
About Dr. Michelle Zimmer, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- John's Hopkins U
- Georgetown University Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zimmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zimmer accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zimmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zimmer works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.