Dr. Michelle Zikusoka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Zikusoka, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They completed their fellowship with The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Dr. Zikusoka works at
Locations
Austin Heart - Cedar Park1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 300 Bldg B, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (737) 276-4228Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Georgetown Hospital
- MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zikusouka recently relocated to the Austin area from Baltimore. The Orioles gifted the Mockingbirds one of their rarest treasures. She is a gifted diagnostician and a remarkable woman. Her manner is both kind and warm, and she is willing to think outside the box regarding methodologies and best practices. I am grateful to have found her and am confident she will soon have a long waiting list.
About Dr. Michelle Zikusoka, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1003953290
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zikusoka has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zikusoka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zikusoka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Zikusoka works at
Dr. Zikusoka has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zikusoka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zikusoka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zikusoka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zikusoka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zikusoka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.