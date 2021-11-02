Overview

Dr. Michelle Zetoony, DO is a Pulmonologist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Zetoony works at Pulmonary And Sleep Medicine in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Saint Petersburg, FL and Pinellas Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Overweight and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.