Dr. Michelle Zavage, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Zavage, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Parham Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Zavage works at
Locations
Insight Physicians2006 Bremo Rd Ste 101, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 453-9712Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michelle Zavage, MD
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1922110303
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zavage has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zavage accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zavage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zavage works at
Dr. Zavage has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Tobacco Use Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zavage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zavage has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zavage.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zavage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zavage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.