Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michelle Yu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.

Dr. Yu works at ONG SUSAN MD OFFICE in Monterey Park, CA with other offices in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Susan Q Ong MD
    223 N Garfield Ave Ste 205, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 307-9000
  2. 2
    289 W Huntington Dr Ste 202, Arcadia, CA 91007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 445-3333

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 19, 2020
    Dr. Yu has truly been a life-saver to my aunt/godmother in her yearlong battle with an aggressive & extremely complex form of breast cancer. My aunt has been having Dr. Yu as her OB for years and she was just going to her regular annual check-up in Nov 2019. While she didn't have any symptoms/pain, Dr. Yu's "super sensitive clinical hands" discovered some abnormal dense mess around my aunt's breast. Unfortunately, my aunt happened to have a very aggressive form (Her2+)/more complex form of breast cancer and it would have been a disaster and an even more difficult treatment journey if we didn't discover it early. Despite the 10-month combo treatment (chemo+ targeted therapy+ surgery+ radiation) journey and fatigue/exhaustion that my aunt went thru' in the past 10 months, she is definitely working towards recovery & it wouldn't have been possible without Dr. Yu's SUPER SENSITIVE clinical hands in discovering and diagnosing her early during her regular check-up (and when she was still sym
    Fion Yeung — Nov 19, 2020
    About Dr. Michelle Yu, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Cantonese and Chinese
    • 1851302194
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yu has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Yu speaks Cantonese and Chinese.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

