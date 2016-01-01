Dr. Michelle Yao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Yao, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Yao, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and Plainview Hospital.
Locations
Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island-Manhasset1355 Northern Blvd Ste 3, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 627-3232
Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island-Mineola330 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 739-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Community Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- Plainview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michelle Yao, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Kansas University, Prairie Village, Ks
- Gundersen Lutheran Hospital, La Crosse, Wi
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- Bejing Medical University
