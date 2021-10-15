Dr. Xu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michelle Xu, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Xu, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY.
Dr. Xu works at
Locations
-
1
Acupuncture At Mount Sinai-union Square10 Union Sq E Ste 4J, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 844-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Xu?
For about 5 years, I had been seeing another dermatologist for a regular cortisone shots in my scalp for alopecia areata, and finally needed to find a new dermatologist when my previous one retired. My experience with Dr. Xu is night & day from my previous dermatologist! In the few visits I've had with her so far, she has already offered me insights into my condition that my previous doctor never bothered to share. I used to feel silly and vain for going in for these treatments, but Dr. Xu's empathetic to me and my condition. She takes photos of my bald spots each time & always enters the room having reviewed my chart and ready to track my progress. She is very gentle giving the shots, giving me a countdown to prepare. As a woman dealing with hair loss, I had quite an emotional struggle with my condition, but having found such a sensitive doctor to help me deal with it, I feel completely different and much more positive about my situation.
About Dr. Michelle Xu, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1285096206
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Xu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Xu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Xu works at
Dr. Xu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.