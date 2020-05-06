Overview

Dr. Michelle Wood, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital.



Dr. Wood works at OB GYN ASSOCIATES in Leesburg, FL with other offices in Lady Lake, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.