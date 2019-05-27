Dr. Welch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michelle Welch, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Welch, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Diabetes/Metabolism Specialists4118 Pond Hill Rd Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78231 Directions (210) 494-3739
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr Welch, & her staff!!! As soon as u walk in they greet u with a smile & are there for u if u have any questions. I have been seen Dr Welch for she’s very caring& her #1 priority is to take care of her patients, & there diabetes, thyroid, etc, make an appointment with her & I assure you’ll thank me later!!!!
About Dr. Michelle Welch, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- 1891764957
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Welch has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Welch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Welch speaks Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Welch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welch.
