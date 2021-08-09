Overview

Dr. Michelle Victain, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.



Dr. Victain works at Associates In Gastroenterology in Wexford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Liver Damage from Alcohol, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.