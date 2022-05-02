Overview

Dr. Michelle Ventura, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They completed their residency with Bethesda Hospital



Dr. Ventura works at Rush Women's Health - Oak Park in Oak Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.