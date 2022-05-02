See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Oak Park, IL
Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michelle Ventura, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They completed their residency with Bethesda Hospital

Dr. Ventura works at Rush Women's Health - Oak Park in Oak Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rush Women's Health - Oak Park
    610 S Maple Ave, Oak Park, IL 60304 (708) 660-3600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush Oak Park Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 02, 2022
    Dr. Ventura was excellent in all ways
    — May 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michelle Ventura, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245251859
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bethesda Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Ventura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ventura is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Ventura has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ventura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Ventura works at Rush Women's Health - Oak Park in Oak Park, IL. View the full address on Dr. Ventura's profile.

    Dr. Ventura has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ventura on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ventura. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ventura.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ventura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ventura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.