Dr. Michelle Ventura, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Ventura, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They completed their residency with Bethesda Hospital
Dr. Ventura works at
Locations
Rush Women's Health - Oak Park610 S Maple Ave, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (708) 660-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ventura?
Dr. Ventura was excellent in all ways
About Dr. Michelle Ventura, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1245251859
Education & Certifications
- Bethesda Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ventura has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ventura accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ventura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ventura works at
Dr. Ventura has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ventura on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ventura speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ventura. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ventura.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ventura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ventura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.