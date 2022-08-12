Dr. Michelle Tucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Tucker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.
AnMed OBGYN - Anderson2000 E Greenville St Ste 4500, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 512-4500Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- AnMed Health Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Tucker is an amazing doctor. She helped catch my precancerous cells an has always been a caring doctor!
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1538280755
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
Dr. Tucker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tucker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tucker has seen patients for Trichomoniasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tucker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tucker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tucker.
